QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 9:26AM
Landcadia Holdings II Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Landcadia Holdings II Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landcadia Holdings II (LCAHU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCAHU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landcadia Holdings II's (LCAHU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landcadia Holdings II.

Q

What is the target price for Landcadia Holdings II (LCAHU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landcadia Holdings II

Q

Current Stock Price for Landcadia Holdings II (LCAHU)?

A

The stock price for Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCAHU) is $9.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landcadia Holdings II (LCAHU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landcadia Holdings II.

Q

When is Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCAHU) reporting earnings?

A

Landcadia Holdings II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Landcadia Holdings II (LCAHU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landcadia Holdings II.

Q

What sector and industry does Landcadia Holdings II (LCAHU) operate in?

A

Landcadia Holdings II is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.