|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Labwire (OTCPK: LBWR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Labwire.
There is no analysis for Labwire
The stock price for Labwire (OTCPK: LBWR) is $0.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:05:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Labwire.
Labwire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Labwire.
Labwire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.