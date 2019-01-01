QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Labwire Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Labwire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Labwire (LBWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Labwire (OTCPK: LBWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Labwire's (LBWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Labwire.

Q

What is the target price for Labwire (LBWR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Labwire

Q

Current Stock Price for Labwire (LBWR)?

A

The stock price for Labwire (OTCPK: LBWR) is $0.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:05:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Labwire (LBWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labwire.

Q

When is Labwire (OTCPK:LBWR) reporting earnings?

A

Labwire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Labwire (LBWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Labwire.

Q

What sector and industry does Labwire (LBWR) operate in?

A

Labwire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.