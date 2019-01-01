ñol

Liberty Global
(NASDAQ:LBTYA)
24.84
-0.18[-0.72%]
Last update: 11:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.73 - 24.98
52 Week High/Low21.41 - 30.58
Open / Close24.94 / -
Float / Outstanding116.9M / 504.8M
Vol / Avg.257K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E1.09
50d Avg. Price24.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2
Total Float116.9M

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Key Statistics

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
25.9B
Trailing P/E
1.09
Forward P/E
18.45
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.32
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.61
Price / Book (mrq)
0.5
Price / EBITDA
0.84
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.56
Earnings Yield
91.89%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
50.05
Tangible Book value per share
27.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
20.5B
Total Assets
45.5B
Total Liabilities
20.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.25
Gross Margin
71.04%
Net Margin
56.02%
EBIT Margin
69.66%
EBITDA Margin
100.13%
Operating Margin
3.68%