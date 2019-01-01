Liberty Bancshares (OTC:LBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$4.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Liberty Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Liberty Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is Liberty Bancshares (OTCPK:LBSI) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Liberty Bancshares
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty Bancshares (OTCPK:LBSI)?
There are no earnings for Liberty Bancshares
What were Liberty Bancshares’s (OTCPK:LBSI) revenues?
There are no earnings for Liberty Bancshares
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.