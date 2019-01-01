ñol

4d pharma
(NASDAQ:LBPS)
3.26
-0.05[-1.51%]
Last update: 10:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.22 - 3.29
52 Week High/Low2.74 - 12.47
Open / Close3.29 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.5M
Vol / Avg.3.2K / 397.6K
Mkt Cap73.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

4d pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$718K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 4d pharma using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

4d pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) reporting earnings?
A

4d pharma (LBPS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)?
A

4d pharma (LBPS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 30, 2021 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were 4d pharma’s (NASDAQ:LBPS) revenues?
A

4d pharma (LBPS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 30, 2021 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $320.7K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

