Loblaw Cos
(OTCPK:LBLCF)
90.53
00
Last update: 10:01AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low60.25 - 94.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 332.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.9K
Mkt Cap30.1B
P/E19.84
50d Avg. Price89.95
Div / Yield1.26/1.39%
Payout Ratio24.44
EPS1.31
Total Float-

Loblaw Cos (OTC:LBLCF), Key Statistics

Loblaw Cos (OTC: LBLCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
41.2B
Trailing P/E
19.84
Forward P/E
18.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.73
Price / Book (mrq)
3.32
Price / EBITDA
6.61
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.85
Earnings Yield
5.04%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.42
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.25
Tangible Book value per share
3.28
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
24.8B
Total Assets
36.6B
Total Liabilities
24.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.39
Gross Margin
32.03%
Net Margin
3.96%
EBIT Margin
6.12%
EBITDA Margin
11.27%
Operating Margin
6.02%