|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Linkbal (OTCEM: LBKLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Linkbal.
There is no analysis for Linkbal
The stock price for Linkbal (OTCEM: LBKLF) is $3.68 last updated Tue Jan 07 2020 16:37:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Linkbal.
Linkbal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Linkbal.
Linkbal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.