QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
68.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.01
Shares
18.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Linkbal Inc operates and manages dating site. The Company also manages offline dating events. Geographically the business is operated through Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Linkbal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Linkbal (LBKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Linkbal (OTCEM: LBKLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Linkbal's (LBKLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Linkbal.

Q

What is the target price for Linkbal (LBKLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Linkbal

Q

Current Stock Price for Linkbal (LBKLF)?

A

The stock price for Linkbal (OTCEM: LBKLF) is $3.68 last updated Tue Jan 07 2020 16:37:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Linkbal (LBKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Linkbal.

Q

When is Linkbal (OTCEM:LBKLF) reporting earnings?

A

Linkbal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Linkbal (LBKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Linkbal.

Q

What sector and industry does Linkbal (LBKLF) operate in?

A

Linkbal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.