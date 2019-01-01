Liberty Holdings Ltd is a financial services group present in 18 countries across the African continent. Liberty Holdings offers insurance in life, disability, and dread-disease areas and investment solutions. The offering is divided into client groups: individual, family, and business. The insurance segment offers road accident protection plan, critical illness cover, disability cover, funeral benefits and plans, income protection, life protection, medical cover, and policy protection. The investment solutions segment offers: retirement for investment, invest a lump sum, invest regularly, alternative solutions, annuities, equity, fixed-income and money market, liability-driven solutions, and risk-managed solutions.