ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
LBC Express Hldgs
(OTCGM:LBCEF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 0Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 1.426B
Vol / Avg.0 / 200.000Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price0
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.940

LBC Express Holdings Stock (OTC:LBCEF), Key Statistics

LBC Express Hldgs Stock (OTC: LBCEF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
547M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14.3B
Total Assets
16.3B
Total Liabilities
14.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
18.88%
Net Margin
-3.66%
EBIT Margin
-0.39%
EBITDA Margin
9.14%
Operating Margin
3.48%