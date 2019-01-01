LBC Express Holdings is a Philippines based holding company engaged in providing logistics and money transfer services. Through the logistics services, the company serves two customer segments, retail customers, and corporate customers. It provides services such as courier, air cargo forwarding, and balikbayan boxes services to retail customers. To corporate customers, it offers courier and freight forwarding services, corporate solutions and tailor-made corporate logistics services. In the money transfer services segment, the company comprises both domestic and international money transfer services such as remittances, bills payment collection, and corporate remittance payout services. The firm operates in the Philippines and globally, and generates key revenue from the Logistics segment.