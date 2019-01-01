QQQ
LBC Express Holdings is a Philippines based holding company engaged in providing logistics and money transfer services. Through the logistics services, the company serves two customer segments, retail customers, and corporate customers. It provides services such as courier, air cargo forwarding, and balikbayan boxes services to retail customers. To corporate customers, it offers courier and freight forwarding services, corporate solutions and tailor-made corporate logistics services. In the money transfer services segment, the company comprises both domestic and international money transfer services such as remittances, bills payment collection, and corporate remittance payout services. The firm operates in the Philippines and globally, and generates key revenue from the Logistics segment.

LBC Express Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LBC Express Hldgs (LBCEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LBC Express Hldgs (OTCEM: LBCEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LBC Express Hldgs's (LBCEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LBC Express Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for LBC Express Hldgs (LBCEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LBC Express Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for LBC Express Hldgs (LBCEF)?

A

The stock price for LBC Express Hldgs (OTCEM: LBCEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LBC Express Hldgs (LBCEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LBC Express Hldgs.

Q

When is LBC Express Hldgs (OTCEM:LBCEF) reporting earnings?

A

LBC Express Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LBC Express Hldgs (LBCEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LBC Express Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does LBC Express Hldgs (LBCEF) operate in?

A

LBC Express Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.