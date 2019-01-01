ñol

Luther Burbank
(NASDAQ:LBC)
13.48
-0.19[-1.39%]
Last update: 11:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.46 - 13.69
52 Week High/Low11.52 - 15.37
Open / Close13.69 / -
Float / Outstanding6.4M / 51.1M
Vol / Avg.8.3K / 56.1K
Mkt Cap689.2M
P/E7.59
50d Avg. Price13.33
Div / Yield0.48/3.51%
Payout Ratio23.19
EPS0.45
Total Float6.4M

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC), Key Statistics

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.59
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.95
Price / Book (mrq)
1.05
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
13.17%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.07
Tangible Book value per share
13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.6B
Total Assets
7.3B
Total Liabilities
6.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.25
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
50.87%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -