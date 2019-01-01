Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) was reported by DA Davidson on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) was provided by DA Davidson, and Luther Burbank downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Luther Burbank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Luther Burbank was filed on January 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Luther Burbank (LBC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Luther Burbank (LBC) is trading at is $13.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
