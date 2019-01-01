QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Luboa Group Inc is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiary operates in the online e-commerce business in China and also enables third-party sellers to sell their products on the online marketplace. The company sells consumer products both online and Offline. The company products are categorized into health, dietary supplements, maternity and baby care products, cosmetics, snacks, soft drinks, household supplies, toys, and clothes. The company has not generated any revenues from its e-commerce operations.

Luboa Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luboa Group (LBAO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luboa Group (OTCEM: LBAO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luboa Group's (LBAO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luboa Group.

Q

What is the target price for Luboa Group (LBAO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luboa Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Luboa Group (LBAO)?

A

The stock price for Luboa Group (OTCEM: LBAO) is $1 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 18:25:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luboa Group (LBAO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luboa Group.

Q

When is Luboa Group (OTCEM:LBAO) reporting earnings?

A

Luboa Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luboa Group (LBAO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luboa Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Luboa Group (LBAO) operate in?

A

Luboa Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.