Luboa Group Inc is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiary operates in the online e-commerce business in China and also enables third-party sellers to sell their products on the online marketplace. The company sells consumer products both online and Offline. The company products are categorized into health, dietary supplements, maternity and baby care products, cosmetics, snacks, soft drinks, household supplies, toys, and clothes. The company has not generated any revenues from its e-commerce operations.