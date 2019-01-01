QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Laxai Pharma Ltd through its fully owned subsidiary OSR Holding Corp. is engaged in the business of providing integrated services across the drug development spectrum.

Laxai Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laxai Pharma (LAXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laxai Pharma (OTCEM: LAXAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Laxai Pharma's (LAXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laxai Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Laxai Pharma (LAXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laxai Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Laxai Pharma (LAXAF)?

A

The stock price for Laxai Pharma (OTCEM: LAXAF) is $0.005 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:04:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laxai Pharma (LAXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laxai Pharma.

Q

When is Laxai Pharma (OTCEM:LAXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Laxai Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laxai Pharma (LAXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laxai Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Laxai Pharma (LAXAF) operate in?

A

Laxai Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.