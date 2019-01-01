ñol

Laurentian Bank of Canada
(OTCPK:LAUCF)
18.1281
00
Last update: 3:53PM
15 minutes delayed

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTC:LAUCF), Dividends

Laurentian Bank of Canada issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Laurentian Bank of Canada generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Laurentian Bank of Canada Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Q
What date did I need to own Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Q
How much per share is the next Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LAUCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

