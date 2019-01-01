QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients. The business services segment provides financial services, commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The firm launched LBC Digital, allowing it to expand its customer reach from coast to coast through a direct-to-customer channel. The Canadian geographic segment provides most of the revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laurentian Bank of Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK: LAUCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laurentian Bank of Canada's (LAUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laurentian Bank of Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF)?

A

The stock price for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK: LAUCF) is $18.12812 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 20:53:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Q

When is Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LAUCF) reporting earnings?

A

Laurentian Bank of Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Laurentian Bank of Canada (LAUCF) operate in?

A

Laurentian Bank of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.