Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:29AM
LatAmGrowth SPAC is a newly incorporated blank check company.

LatAmGrowth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LatAmGrowth (LATGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LatAmGrowth (NASDAQ: LATGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LatAmGrowth's (LATGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LatAmGrowth.

Q

What is the target price for LatAmGrowth (LATGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LatAmGrowth

Q

Current Stock Price for LatAmGrowth (LATGU)?

A

The stock price for LatAmGrowth (NASDAQ: LATGU) is $10.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LatAmGrowth (LATGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LatAmGrowth.

Q

When is LatAmGrowth (NASDAQ:LATGU) reporting earnings?

A

LatAmGrowth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LatAmGrowth (LATGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LatAmGrowth.

Q

What sector and industry does LatAmGrowth (LATGU) operate in?

A

LatAmGrowth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.