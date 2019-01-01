QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Laird PLC is a U.K.-based provider of telecommunications solutions to five key sectors: mobile devices, computing, connected transport, connected medical, and connected industry. Its operations are organized into two segments: wireless systems, which manufactures smart systems for specialized industrial applications, and performance materials, which provides protection for a wide range of electronics. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laird Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laird (LARRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laird (OTCEM: LARRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laird's (LARRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laird.

Q

What is the target price for Laird (LARRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laird

Q

Current Stock Price for Laird (LARRF)?

A

The stock price for Laird (OTCEM: LARRF) is $2.58 last updated Thu Jun 28 2018 18:39:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laird (LARRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laird.

Q

When is Laird (OTCEM:LARRF) reporting earnings?

A

Laird does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laird (LARRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laird.

Q

What sector and industry does Laird (LARRF) operate in?

A

Laird is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.