Gladstone Land Stock (NASDAQ:LANDP) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

|Open17.140
|Close17.440
|Vol / Avg.10.136K / 19.279K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range17.010 - 17.555
|52 Wk Range15.905 - 21.500
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 6.33% on Jun 18, 2020. Based on the trailing twelve months, the year-over-year dividend growth rate is 0.00%.
There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 29, 2021.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Gladstone Land's dividend yield is higher than the average dividend yield of its peers.
No, Gladstone Land is considered not a good dividend. The dividend is above their peers but, based on the TTM, the year-over-year dividend growth is stagnant.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
