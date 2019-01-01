Gladstone Land Corp
(NASDAQ:LANDP)
$17.44
0.13[0.75%]
$19.95
2.5100[14.39%]
Open17.140Close17.440
Vol / Avg.10.136K / 19.279KMkt Cap-
Day Range17.010 - 17.55552 Wk Range15.905 - 21.500

Gladstone Land Stock (NASDAQ:LANDP) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Gladstone Land Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 6.33% on Jun 18, 2020. Based on the trailing twelve months, the year-over-year dividend growth rate is 0.00%.

Dividend Yield (Forward)

8.67%

Last Dividend

Jan 22, 2021
Q

When does Gladstone Land (LANDP) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 29, 2021.

Q

What date did I need to own Gladstone Land (LANDP) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land (LANDP). The last dividend payout was on January 29, 2021 and was $0.13.

Q

How much per share is the next Gladstone Land (LANDP) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land (LANDP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 29, 2021.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP)?

A

Gladstone Land has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gladstone Land (LANDP) was $0.13 and was paid out on January 29, 2021.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Gladstone Land (LANDP) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Gladstone Land. The last dividend was announced on January 12, 2021.

Q

Why is Gladstone Land (LANDP) dividend considered high?

A

Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Gladstone Land's dividend yield is higher than the average dividend yield of its peers.

Q

Is Gladstone Land (LANDP) a good dividend?

A

No, Gladstone Land is considered not a good dividend. The dividend is above their peers but, based on the TTM, the year-over-year dividend growth is stagnant.

Q

Is the Gladstone Land (LANDP) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

