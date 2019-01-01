ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lamar Advertising
(NASDAQ:LAMR)
98.19
-0.58[-0.59%]
Last update: 10:53AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low97.38 - 98.68
52 Week High/Low89.14 - 124.32
Open / Close98 / -
Float / Outstanding73.4M / 101.5M
Vol / Avg.79.6K / 512.9K
Mkt Cap10B
P/E22.65
50d Avg. Price108.42
Div / Yield4.8/4.86%
Payout Ratio88.3
EPS0.91
Total Float73.4M

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), Dividends

Lamar Advertising issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lamar Advertising generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.02%

Annual Dividend

$4.4

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lamar Advertising Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lamar Advertising (LAMR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lamar Advertising (LAMR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lamar Advertising ($LAMR) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lamar Advertising (LAMR) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lamar Advertising (LAMR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lamar Advertising (LAMR) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $1.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)?
A

The most current yield for Lamar Advertising (LAMR) is 4.93% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.