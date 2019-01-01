QQQ
The Healing Company Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Healing Company Inc (LAKFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Healing Company Inc (OTC: LAKFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Healing Company Inc's (LAKFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Healing Company Inc.

Q

What is the target price for The Healing Company Inc (LAKFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Healing Company Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for The Healing Company Inc (LAKFD)?

A

The stock price for The Healing Company Inc (OTC: LAKFD) is $4 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 14:06:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Healing Company Inc (LAKFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Healing Company Inc.

Q

When is The Healing Company Inc (OTC:LAKFD) reporting earnings?

A

The Healing Company Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Healing Company Inc (LAKFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Healing Company Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does The Healing Company Inc (LAKFD) operate in?

A

The Healing Company Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.