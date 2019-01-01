Link-Asia International MedTech Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in four segments: Electronic manufacturing services; Distribution of Communications Products; Securities and Other Assets Investment, which includes Equity investment, property agency service, and other operations; and Real Estate Supply Chain Services, which provide real estate advisory service and real estate purchase service. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the Electronic manufacturing services segment. Its geographical segments are China, United States, Switzerland, France, Poland, United Kingdom, and Others.