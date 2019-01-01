ñol

Lithia Motors
(NYSE:LAD)
303.48
-2.62[-0.86%]
Last update: 10:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low299.65 - 306.03
52 Week High/Low272.2 - 387.63
Open / Close303.65 / -
Float / Outstanding25.5M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.34K / 354.9K
Mkt Cap8.8B
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price299.73
Div / Yield1.68/0.55%
Payout Ratio3.31
EPS11.59
Total Float25.5M

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Key Statistics

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14.1B
Trailing P/E
7.24
Forward P/E
6.51
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.64
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.71
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.36
Price / Book (mrq)
1.81
Price / EBITDA
4.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.88
Earnings Yield
13.81%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.12
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
169.51
Tangible Book value per share
101.21
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.1B
Total Assets
12.1B
Total Liabilities
7.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.19
Gross Margin
19.06%
Net Margin
5.1%
EBIT Margin
7.53%
EBITDA Margin
8.17%
Operating Margin
7.51%