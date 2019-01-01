LAACO (OTC:LAACZ), Dividends

LAACO issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LAACO generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for LAACO. The last dividend paid out to investors was $16.00 on April 1, 2015.
