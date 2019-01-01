ñol

LAACO (OTC:LAACZ), Dividends

LAACO issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LAACO generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$64.0

Last Dividend

Mar 16, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LAACO Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LAACO (LAACZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LAACO. The last dividend paid out to investors was $16.00 on April 1, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own LAACO (LAACZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LAACO (LAACZ). The last dividend payout was on April 1, 2015 and was $16.00

Q
How much per share is the next LAACO (LAACZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LAACO (LAACZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $16.00 on April 1, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for LAACO (OTC:LAACZ)?
A

LAACO has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for LAACO (LAACZ) was $16.00 and was paid out next on April 1, 2015.

