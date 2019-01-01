QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
LAACO Ltd is a limited partnership company. The principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. It offers storage spaces for rent, usually on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. The company operates in two segments: Real Property Investments & Rentals and Club Operations.

LAACO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LAACO (LAACZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LAACO (OTC: LAACZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LAACO's (LAACZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LAACO.

Q

What is the target price for LAACO (LAACZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LAACO

Q

Current Stock Price for LAACO (LAACZ)?

A

The stock price for LAACO (OTC: LAACZ) is $9805 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:50:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LAACO (LAACZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $16.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2015.

Q

When is LAACO (OTC:LAACZ) reporting earnings?

A

LAACO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LAACO (LAACZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LAACO.

Q

What sector and industry does LAACO (LAACZ) operate in?

A

LAACO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.