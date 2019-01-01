QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp is a blank check company. Its objective is to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lakeshore Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lakeshore Acquisition (LAAAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lakeshore Acquisition (NASDAQ: LAAAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lakeshore Acquisition's (LAAAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lakeshore Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Lakeshore Acquisition (LAAAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lakeshore Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Lakeshore Acquisition (LAAAW)?

A

The stock price for Lakeshore Acquisition (NASDAQ: LAAAW) is $0.3297 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lakeshore Acquisition (LAAAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lakeshore Acquisition.

Q

When is Lakeshore Acquisition (NASDAQ:LAAAW) reporting earnings?

A

Lakeshore Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lakeshore Acquisition (LAAAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lakeshore Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Lakeshore Acquisition (LAAAW) operate in?

A

Lakeshore Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.