QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Loews
(NYSE:L)
66.10
0.17[0.26%]
At close: May 27
65.93
-0.1700[-0.26%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low51.35 - 68.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding203.3M / 246.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 950.1K
Mkt Cap16.3B
P/E10.21
50d Avg. Price64.2
Div / Yield0.25/0.38%
Payout Ratio3.87
EPS1.36
Total Float203.3M

Loews (NYSE:L), Key Statistics

Loews (NYSE: L) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
24.7B
Trailing P/E
10.21
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.61
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.24
Price / Book (mrq)
0.98
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
9.8%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.64
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
67.35
Tangible Book value per share
65.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
61.4B
Total Assets
79.1B
Total Liabilities
61.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.3
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
9.99%
EBIT Margin
16.5%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -