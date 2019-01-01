KAZ Minerals (OTC:KZMYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KAZ Minerals
KAZ Minerals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KZMYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and KAZ Minerals upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KAZ Minerals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KAZ Minerals was filed on February 5, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 5, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) is trading at is $5.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
