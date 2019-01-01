QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
KAZ Minerals PLC is a copper mining company focused on open-pit mining in Kazakhstan. KAZ Minerals operates several mines across Kazakhstan, with almost half the company's output derived from the Bozshakol mine in the north of the country. Through copper mining, the company also generates by-products, which principally include gold, silver, and zinc. While the company generates the vast majority of its revenue from copper, it derives some revenue from the sale of the by-products. KAZ Minerals sells its finished metals across both China and Europe.

KAZ Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KAZ Minerals's (KZMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KAZ Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KZMYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)?

A

The stock price for KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYY) is $5.765 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 13:37:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is KAZ Minerals (OTC:KZMYY) reporting earnings?

A

KAZ Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KAZ Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) operate in?

A

KAZ Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.