KAZ Minerals PLC is a copper mining company focused on open-pit mining in Kazakhstan. KAZ Minerals operates several mines across Kazakhstan, with almost half the company's output derived from the Bozshakol mine in the north of the country. Through copper mining, the company also generates by-products, which principally include gold, silver, and zinc. While the company generates the vast majority of its revenue from copper, it derives some revenue from the sale of the by-products. KAZ Minerals sells its finished metals across both China and Europe.