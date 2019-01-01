QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.5 - 40.5
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
76.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry. It operates through seven service segments based on its services: Art Creation & Marketing, Game Development, Audio, Functional Testing, Localization, Localization Testing, and Player Support. The company's geographical segments are Ireland, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, France, India, and Others.

Keywords Studios Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keywords Studios (KYYWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keywords Studios (OTCPK: KYYWY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Keywords Studios's (KYYWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keywords Studios.

Q

What is the target price for Keywords Studios (KYYWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keywords Studios

Q

Current Stock Price for Keywords Studios (KYYWY)?

A

The stock price for Keywords Studios (OTCPK: KYYWY) is $40.5 last updated Tue Apr 20 2021 13:34:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keywords Studios (KYYWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keywords Studios.

Q

When is Keywords Studios (OTCPK:KYYWY) reporting earnings?

A

Keywords Studios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keywords Studios (KYYWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keywords Studios.

Q

What sector and industry does Keywords Studios (KYYWY) operate in?

A

Keywords Studios is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.