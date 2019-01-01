Exeo Group Inc provides technological and construction solutions, products, and services for various end markets. It builds telecommunications infrastructure throughout Japan to strengthen connectivity and communication. The company develops information and communication facilities and increases the security and capacity for storage of data and software. In addition, the company installs and repairs electrical and air conditioning components for commercial and residential buildings and develops energy-related facilities for solar, water, and other renewable solutions. It builds network systems for corporations or private homes and offers consulting on the latest technology and solutions geared toward customers' management issues.