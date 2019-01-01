Key Energy Services Inc is an onshore, rig-based well-servicing contractor. It provides a full range of well-services to oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. Its services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services, well completion and re-completion services, fluid management services, fishing, and rental services, and other ancillary oilfield services. Its segment includes Rig Services, Fishing, and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services and Fluid Management Services within the United States. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Rig Services segment.