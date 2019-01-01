ñol

Kyushu Electric Power Co
(OTCPK:KYSEY)
6.63
00
At close: May 19
9.44
2.8100[42.38%]
After Hours: 8:56AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.63 - 7.94
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 473M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E43.55
50d Avg. Price6.63
Div / Yield0.33/5.03%
Payout Ratio192.13
EPS-21.07
Total Float-

Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTC:KYSEY), Dividends

Kyushu Electric Power Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kyushu Electric Power Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kyushu Electric Power Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEY). The last dividend payout was on July 19, 2012 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on July 19, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTCPK:KYSEY)?
A

The most current yield for Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 19, 2012

