There is no Press for this Ticker
Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc supplies electricity services to Kyushu, Japan. Additionally, it operates across various smaller islands within the jurisdiction of Kyushu's prefectural government. Nuclear power generates most of the company's electricity, although it also generates electricity from hydroelectric power, geothermal, coal, oil, and natural gas. The firm owns the largest geothermal power facility in Japan. The company's segments include domestic electric power, other energy services, information and communication service, and others, which consists of a real estate business and nursing home business. The power generation segment accounts for most of the firm's revenue and is further split into the electricity energy segment.

Kyushu Electric Power Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTCPK: KYSEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kyushu Electric Power Co's (KYSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Q

What is the target price for Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyushu Electric Power Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEF)?

A

The stock price for Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTCPK: KYSEF) is $7.04 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 18:11:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Q

When is Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTCPK:KYSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Kyushu Electric Power Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyushu Electric Power Co (KYSEF) operate in?

A

Kyushu Electric Power Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.