There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Kaixin Auto Holdings is a provides of own and used car dealership. It focuses on brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche. The company primarily generates revenues from sales of used cars, as well as fees obtained from a role as a channel partner for third-party auto financing and other value-added service providers. Its operating segment includes Automobile sales and others. The company derives maximum revenue from Automobile sales segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaixin Auto Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXINW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaixin Auto Hldgs (OTC: KXINW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaixin Auto Hldgs's (KXINW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaixin Auto Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXINW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaixin Auto Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXINW)?

A

The stock price for Kaixin Auto Hldgs (OTC: KXINW) is $0.049 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXINW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaixin Auto Hldgs.

Q

When is Kaixin Auto Hldgs (OTC:KXINW) reporting earnings?

A

Kaixin Auto Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXINW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaixin Auto Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXINW) operate in?

A

Kaixin Auto Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTC.