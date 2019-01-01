QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.83/2.08%
52 Wk
39.99 - 47.22
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
37.38
Open
-
P/E
21.73
EPS
70.3
Shares
69.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Kewpie Corp is a Japanese packaged-food company. Its business categories are condiments products, egg products, delicatessen products, processed foods, and fine chemical products. Through these business segments, the company offers dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise, liquid egg, frozen egg, rice balls, jams, pasta sauces, sweetcorn, baby food, and hyaluronic acid. The company has its own transportation and warehousing operations. Kewpie has operations in Japan and overseas in China, the United States, and Southeast Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kewpie Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kewpie (KWPCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kewpie (OTCPK: KWPCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kewpie's (KWPCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kewpie.

Q

What is the target price for Kewpie (KWPCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kewpie

Q

Current Stock Price for Kewpie (KWPCY)?

A

The stock price for Kewpie (OTCPK: KWPCY) is $39.99 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 14:36:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kewpie (KWPCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Kewpie (OTCPK:KWPCY) reporting earnings?

A

Kewpie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kewpie (KWPCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kewpie.

Q

What sector and industry does Kewpie (KWPCY) operate in?

A

Kewpie is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.