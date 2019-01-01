Kewpie Corp is a Japanese packaged-food company. Its business categories are condiments products, egg products, delicatessen products, processed foods, and fine chemical products. Through these business segments, the company offers dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise, liquid egg, frozen egg, rice balls, jams, pasta sauces, sweetcorn, baby food, and hyaluronic acid. The company has its own transportation and warehousing operations. Kewpie has operations in Japan and overseas in China, the United States, and Southeast Asia.