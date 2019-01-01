Kewpie Stock (OTC:KWPCF), Quotes and News Summary

Kewpie Stock (OTC: KWPCF)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 139M
|Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS31.68
You can purchase shares of Kewpie (OTCPK: KWPCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kewpie.
There is no analysis for Kewpie
The stock price for Kewpie (OTCPK: KWPCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kewpie.
Kewpie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kewpie.
Kewpie is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Packaged Foods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.