Kowloon Development Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in three segments: Property development, which includes development and sale of properties and interests in property development; Property investment segment includes leasing of properties to generate rental income and to gain from the appreciation in the properties' values in the long term; and Other businesses segment, which includes the financial investments, the provision of financial services, the provision of property management services and treasury operations. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of properties. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, which accounts for the majority of revenue; Mainland China; and Others.