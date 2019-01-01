QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.5K
Div / Yield
0.04/5.26%
52 Wk
0.71 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
28.33
Open
-
P/E
6.12
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kiwi Property Group Ltd is a New Zealand based company involved in the real estate business. The company operating segments includes Mixed-use, Retail, Office, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Mixed-use segment.

Kiwi Property Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiwi Property Group (OTC: KWIPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kiwi Property Group's (KWIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kiwi Property Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kiwi Property Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF)?

A

The stock price for Kiwi Property Group (OTC: KWIPF) is $0.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:37:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiwi Property Group.

Q

When is Kiwi Property Group (OTC:KWIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Kiwi Property Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiwi Property Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF) operate in?

A

Kiwi Property Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.