K Wah International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments: Property development and Property investment. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of properties. The company's property portfolio comprises residential buildings, commercial facilities, office towers, and real estate complexes. The company's geographical segments are Hong Kong and Mainland China.

K Wah International Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy K Wah International Hldgs (KWHAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of K Wah International Hldgs (OTCPK: KWHAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are K Wah International Hldgs's (KWHAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for K Wah International Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for K Wah International Hldgs (KWHAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for K Wah International Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for K Wah International Hldgs (KWHAF)?

A

The stock price for K Wah International Hldgs (OTCPK: KWHAF) is $0.37 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 16:24:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does K Wah International Hldgs (KWHAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for K Wah International Hldgs.

Q

When is K Wah International Hldgs (OTCPK:KWHAF) reporting earnings?

A

K Wah International Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is K Wah International Hldgs (KWHAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for K Wah International Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does K Wah International Hldgs (KWHAF) operate in?

A

K Wah International Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.