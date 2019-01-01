QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.11/21.17%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
KWG Group Holdings Ltd is a part of the real estate sector in China. Its key feature is a balanced portfolio offering different types of products, including medium to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company operates in four business segments: property development, property investment, and hotel operation. Property Development being its primary activity act as a major revenue driver for the company.

Analyst Ratings

KWG Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KWG Gr Hldgs (KWGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KWG Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: KWGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KWG Gr Hldgs's (KWGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KWG Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for KWG Gr Hldgs (KWGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KWG Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for KWG Gr Hldgs (KWGPF)?

A

The stock price for KWG Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: KWGPF) is $0.541 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KWG Gr Hldgs (KWGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KWG Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is KWG Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:KWGPF) reporting earnings?

A

KWG Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KWG Gr Hldgs (KWGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KWG Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does KWG Gr Hldgs (KWGPF) operate in?

A

KWG Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.