KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes next-generation tactical systems. The company offers breakthrough technology in non-lethal systems with broad application, including law enforcement and personal defence, modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting, and counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection.

KWESST Micro Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KWESST Micro Systems (OTCQB: KWEMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KWESST Micro Systems's (KWEMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KWESST Micro Systems.

Q

What is the target price for KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KWESST Micro Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF)?

A

The stock price for KWESST Micro Systems (OTCQB: KWEMF) is $0.4973 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KWESST Micro Systems.

Q

When is KWESST Micro Systems (OTCQB:KWEMF) reporting earnings?

A

KWESST Micro Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KWESST Micro Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF) operate in?

A

KWESST Micro Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.