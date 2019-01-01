ñol

Kelvin Medical
(OTCEM:KVMD)
0.0001
00
At close: Mar 18
0.0001
00
After Hours: 4:27PM EDT

Kelvin Medical (OTC:KVMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kelvin Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kelvin Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kelvin Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kelvin Medical (OTCEM:KVMD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kelvin Medical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kelvin Medical (OTCEM:KVMD)?
A

There are no earnings for Kelvin Medical

Q
What were Kelvin Medical’s (OTCEM:KVMD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kelvin Medical

