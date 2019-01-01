QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Kelvin Medical Inc is a consumer medical device company. It is engaged in the development, production, and sale of medical devices. The company intends to serve the healthcare services companies who specialize in the distribution of medical products, pharmacies, representatives and sporting goods stores. The company has developed the Therm-N-Ice is a wearable consumer medical device.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kelvin Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kelvin Medical (KVMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kelvin Medical (OTCEM: KVMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kelvin Medical's (KVMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kelvin Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Kelvin Medical (KVMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kelvin Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Kelvin Medical (KVMD)?

A

The stock price for Kelvin Medical (OTCEM: KVMD) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:01:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kelvin Medical (KVMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kelvin Medical.

Q

When is Kelvin Medical (OTCEM:KVMD) reporting earnings?

A

Kelvin Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kelvin Medical (KVMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kelvin Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Kelvin Medical (KVMD) operate in?

A

Kelvin Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.