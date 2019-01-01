ñol

Kumba Iron Ore
(OTCPK:KUMBF)
33.75
00
At close: Apr 29
45.6816
11.9316[35.35%]
After Hours: 7:44AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.99 - 44.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 320.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap10.8B
P/E5.11
50d Avg. Price36.69
Div / Yield4.08/12.07%
Payout Ratio110.28
EPS-
Total Float-

Kumba Iron Ore (OTC:KUMBF), Key Statistics

Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KUMBF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.9B
Trailing P/E
5.11
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.11
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.67
Price / Book (mrq)
3.8
Price / EBITDA
2.6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.39
Earnings Yield
19.56%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.84
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.88
Tangible Book value per share
8.88
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23.4B
Total Assets
81.9B
Total Liabilities
23.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -