Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$4.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$117.7M
Earnings History
Kuke Music Holding Questions & Answers
When is Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) reporting earnings?
Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kuke Music Holding’s (NYSE:KUKE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
