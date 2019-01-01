Comments

KUCPF
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed
(KUCPF) ForecastNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider Trades

Short Interest

(KUCPF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in KUCPF (KUCPF) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 133.22K to 188.14K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of 's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

Short Interest
188.14K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
999.99
Get Alert
KUCPFKURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S06/28/202407/10/2024188,137999.99Get Alert
KUCPFKURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S06/14/202406/26/2024133,220999.99Get Alert
KUCPFKURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S05/31/202406/11/202416,739999.99Get Alert
KUCPFKURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S05/15/202405/24/202411,639999.99Get Alert
KUCPFKURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S04/30/202405/09/202425,151999.99Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?