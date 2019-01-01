(KUCPF) Stock, Short Interest Report

15 minutes delayed
Short interest in KUCPF (KUCPF) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 133.22K to 188.14K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.
Short interest for gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of 's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.
|KUCPF
|KURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S
|06/28/2024
|07/10/2024
|—
|—
|188,137
|—
|999.99
|KUCPF
|KURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S
|06/14/2024
|06/26/2024
|—
|—
|133,220
|—
|999.99
|KUCPF
|KURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S
|05/31/2024
|06/11/2024
|—
|—
|16,739
|—
|999.99
|KUCPF
|KURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S
|05/15/2024
|05/24/2024
|—
|—
|11,639
|—
|999.99
|KUCPF
|KURA CORP LTD SAKAI Ordinary S
|04/30/2024
|05/09/2024
|—
|—
|25,151
|—
|999.99
