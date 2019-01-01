QQQ
Kentucky Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in providing general full-service commercial and consumer banking services which include agricultural, construction, consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan services. A significant part of its operating activities includes originating loans. The company offers its customers a range of other services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, certificates of deposits (CDs), safe deposit facilities, credit cards, and other consumer-oriented financial services. It also provides brokerage services, wealth management services and long-term care insurance. Its largest part of the revenue is generated from net interest income.

Kentucky Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kentucky Bancshares (OTC: KTYB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kentucky Bancshares's (KTYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kentucky Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kentucky Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB)?

A

The stock price for Kentucky Bancshares (OTC: KTYB) is $38.57 last updated Thu May 27 2021 19:36:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Kentucky Bancshares (OTC:KTYB) reporting earnings?

A

Kentucky Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kentucky Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) operate in?

A

Kentucky Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.