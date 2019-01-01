Kentucky Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in providing general full-service commercial and consumer banking services which include agricultural, construction, consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan services. A significant part of its operating activities includes originating loans. The company offers its customers a range of other services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, certificates of deposits (CDs), safe deposit facilities, credit cards, and other consumer-oriented financial services. It also provides brokerage services, wealth management services and long-term care insurance. Its largest part of the revenue is generated from net interest income.