Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is a provider of water treatment solutions in Japan. It operates through two segments, The Water Treatment Chemical segment, and The Water Treatment Equipment segment. The Water Treatment Chemical segment sells water treatment-related chemicals, for air conditioning, petroleum refining, pulp and paper processing-related applications. The Water Treatment Equipment segment manufactures and sells water production systems, drinking water treatment equipment, water and wastewater treatment equipment for various industries. Additionally, the segment is also responsible for supplying ultrapure water, the provision of maintenance service and the operation of water treatment facilities.