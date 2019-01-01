ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Koatsu Gas Kogyo
(OTCPK:KTSUF)
4.88
00
At close: May 25
6.4904
1.6104[33.00%]
After Hours: 7:18AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.88 - 6.94
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.6K
Mkt Cap269.4M
P/E8.08
50d Avg. Price4.88
Div / Yield0.12/2.55%
Payout Ratio10.45
EPS19.28
Total Float-

Koatsu Gas Kogyo (OTC:KTSUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Koatsu Gas Kogyo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$21.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Koatsu Gas Kogyo using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Koatsu Gas Kogyo Questions & Answers

Q
When is Koatsu Gas Kogyo (OTCPK:KTSUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Koatsu Gas Kogyo

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koatsu Gas Kogyo (OTCPK:KTSUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Koatsu Gas Kogyo

Q
What were Koatsu Gas Kogyo’s (OTCPK:KTSUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Koatsu Gas Kogyo

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.